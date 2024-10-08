Dodgers' Walker Buehler Reportedly Robbed At Race Track, $100K Watch Stolen

The start of the Dodgers' playoff run has been anything but smooth for Walker Buehler ... not only is L.A. just 1-1 so far, the star's pricey watch was reportedly lifted off his wrist during a robbery at a local race track.

According to ABC7 -- Buehler was at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia at some point over the weekend when the heist occurred.

The outlet states after a mob of people surrounded the pitcher and his wife -- someone unbuttoned his shirt sleeve and nabbed his timepiece. Reportedly, the wristwear was valued at around $100,000.

Cops have not yet commented on the matter -- we reached out Tuesday morning, but have yet to hear back.

As for the Dodgers, the team told ABC7 it had no statement on the incident.

Buehler -- a Kentucky native who grew up a fan of horse racing -- is slated to start Game 3 of the Dodgers vs. Padres playoff series on Tuesday in San Diego ... and it'll be a huge tilt for the team.

