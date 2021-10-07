Dodgers' Chris Taylor Doused In Champagne After Walk-Off Home Run

Play video content @dodgers / Instagram

Chris Taylor's Dodgers teammates had the perfect reward for the star after he hit a clutch walk-off home run Wednesday night -- CHAMPAGNE SHOWERS!!

L.A. doused the utility man from head to toe in bubbly after he hit a two-run blast in the bottom of the 9th inning of the National League Wild Card game against the St. Louis Cardinals ... and the video of the celebration is amazing.

Chris Taylor is the 1st player in @Dodgers history to hit a walk-off HR in a winner-take-all #postseason game. pic.twitter.com/Pik5JTdGEq — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) October 7, 2021 @MLBStats

The Dodgers posted the footage shortly after the 3-1 win that sent them onward in the playoffs ... and you can see in the clip, Taylor and the guys were loving it!!

Chris was giving a speech in the locker room about how his hit was "just the start" -- when all of the guys uncorked their bottles and sprayed him down.

Of course, after hitting Taylor, everyone else got in on the showers too -- with stars like Cody Bellinger, Walker Buehler and Trea Turner going topless for the party.

The celly was well deserved -- the Cards put up a hell of a fight at Dodger Stadium -- but the team won't have long to shake off any sort of hangover.

Up next for the Dodgers is an NLDS matchup with the S.F. Giants -- a team with the best record in baseball.