Dodgers' Walker Buehler A.J. Pollock Signed With Us? ... 'I'm Excited!!!'

Dodgers' Walker Buehler Learns Of A.J. Pollock Signing At LAX, 'I'm Excited!'

EXCLUSIVE

Walker Buehler got the best welcome-back-to-L.A. surprise at the airport Thursday ... he learned from our camera guy his Dodgers squad signed A.J. Pollock!!!

"We signed him today?! We signed him while I was on the plane?!"

The 24-year-old pitching phenom took the breaking news with a smile ... and said he was stoked to have yet another All-Star on the team.

"That's cool, man. He's a good player. That's cool, man. I'm excited!"

As for if Pollock is the missing piece the Dodgers need to finally get them a World Series ring ... ya gotta hear what Buehler as to say about that.

BTW ... Walker's been away from L.A. for the past couple months -- and says he's done nothing but relax with his girlfriend (who he introduced us to!) since the World Series.

But, pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 12 ... sooo, time to get back to work!!!