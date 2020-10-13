Dodgers' Walker Buehler Suffocates Legs In Super Tight Pants, What's the Deal?!

Breaking News

How did Walker Buehler fit into those super tight pants?!!?

Seriously -- the Dodgers pitcher's pants were so tight during Monday's playoff game against the Braves, it was trending on social media!!

Was it a fashion statement? Did someone misplace your usual pants? Was it uncomfortable? Growth spurt? SO MANY QUESTIONS!!

The problem ... the Dodgers ended up losing the game 5 to 1 and Walker was in a pretty bad mood afterward.

So, when a reporter asked Walker for a tight-pants explanation -- the pitcher shut the guy down and ended his press conference!

"Not the time or place Michael," 26-year-old Walker said while shaking his head condescendingly.

Walker Buehler's pants somehow got even tighter pic.twitter.com/QyjdOMnOaE — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) October 13, 2020 @mike_petriello

Sure, tough question to answer after a heartbreaking loss -- but those pants were skinny as hell!!

In fact, reporters were so desperate for answers -- they even asked Braves starting pitcher Max Fried if he had any insight!

Sadly, he did not.

He did.

I dont know how Max kept a straight face there. Truly has to be the stupidest question ever. pic.twitter.com/68iwAZJcyd — Lola in the USA (@Pray4USA20) October 13, 2020 @Pray4USA20