NY Mets Trade For Francisco Lindor In Blockbuster Deal With Cleveland

Breaking News

Cleveland's baseball team no longer has a permanent name OR a star shortstop ... 'cause the Indians just traded away Francisco Lindor in a blockbuster deal with the Mets.

The swap was just finalized Thursday morning ... and it's a HUGE win for New York.

The Mets will reportedly get Lindor and star pitcher Carlos "Cookie" Carrasco ... all in exchange for infielder Amed Rosario, shortstop Andrés Giménez, and a pair of minor leaguers.

Not bad for the Mets at all ... considering Lindor has all the makings of a future Hall of Famer.

In just 6 years with Cleveland, Lindor made 4 All-Star teams, hit 138 home runs and stole 99 bases.

In fact, the Indians would have no doubt kept him if his contract demands weren't so sky-high.

As for Carrasco, he's been slowly regaining his ace form since his 2019 battle with leukemia -- posting a 2.91 ERA in the shortened 2020 season -- and he should slide right into a stacked Mets rotation that will feature Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard.

Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman summed up all of New York's feelings on the matter nicely in tweets on Thursday, writing, "I’m turnt right now. Lol @Mets."

Stro added, "You’re a legend @StevenACohen2!"