MLB's Carlos Carrasco Throws 97 MPH Just Weeks After Cancer Diagnosis

Carlos Carrasco is a BEAAAAAASSSSTTTT ... 'cause just a few weeks after being diagnosed with cancer -- the Indians star took the mound again, AND THREW 97 MPH!!!!

"Cookie" hit the injured list back on June 5 after docs told him he had leukemia. He was feeling sluggish ... and nobody with the team knew if he'd be back again this season.

But Carlos fought like hell the past few weeks to get back on the diamond ... and the dude looked like he hadn't missed a day of throwing when he made his first Minor League rehab start for Double-A Akron on Monday night.

According to MLB.com's Mandy Bell, Carrasco hit 97 MPH with his first pitch of the night ... and followed that up with a few more heaters at 96.

The Indians stud finished with one strikeout, one walk and no hits or runs given up in his one inning of work ... and he left to a huge cheer from the crowd.

Carlos Carrasco finishes off his inning with a strikeout and a roaring ovation. He threw 16 pitches, 9 for strikes.



0 R, 0 H, 1 BB, 1 K

"It feels great because those people were behind me the whole way," Carrasco said. "From Day One until now."

Unclear when Carrasco will officially make his return to the Indians' big-league roster ... but manager Terry Francona said he anticipates having Carlos back in the bullpen sooner rather than later.

As for his timeline on a return, Carrasco said, "I'm ready to go."