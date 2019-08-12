Alex Rodriguez Has $500K In Jewelry & Electronics Stolen In Rental Car Heist
8/12/2019 3:22 PM PT
Alex Rodriguez had HALF A MILLION DOLLARS worth of stuff stolen from his rental car while he was in San Francisco broadcasting a Giants-Phillies game ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.
Law enforcement sources tell us the MLB legend -- who was in town for his ESPN gig as a baseball color commentator -- had his rented SUV broken into just a few blocks from Oracle Park on Sunday.
We're told the burglary happened around 10 PM ... and the thieves made off with $500,000 worth of electronics and jewelry.
Rodriguez had been at the stadium nearly the entire day ... he and his ESPN crew called the Giants' 9-6 win over Philadelphia on "Sunday Night Baseball."
Law enforcement sources tell us they've made the case a high priority ... with investigators working overnight to collect evidence.
We've reached out to Rodriguez for comment ... but so far, no word back yet.
