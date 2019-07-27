J Lo Stops Concert to Sing Happy Birthday to A-Rod

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

J Lo returned the favor to A-Rod Friday night, stopping her show in its tracks to wish her fiance a big, big HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!!

She was in Miami performing her "It's My Party: The Live Celebration" tour at the American Airlines Arena when she put everything on pause, brought her kis and his kids onstage and then called A-Rod up. As he stood next to a gigantic cake, she led the crowd into a rousing rendition of "Happy Birthday."

She professeed her love for him and conceded, it been all about her this week. J Lo turned 50 on July 24 and A-Rod threw an amazing party for her. His birthday is today, on the 27th, so she returned the favor Friday night.

BTW ... A-Rod's 4-tiered cake, which looked incredible, was from Divine Delicacies. Alex's name was created with swavorski crystals. It also had an edible baseball jersey, bat and ball. The whole thing costs around $3k.