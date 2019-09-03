Carlos Carrasco Pledges $200 Per Strikeout ... to Cancer Research

Play video content Breaking News

MLB pitcher Carlos Carrasco is giving back in a HUGE way following his return from cancer ... pledging $200 for each strikeout he earns in the month of September to childhood cancer research.

Cookie -- who was diagnosed with Leukemia in the Spring -- returned to the Cleveland Indians on Sunday after stepping away from the team for a few months to focus on treatment.

32-year-old Carrasco is launching the "Punchout Cancer with Cookie" campaign in his return to the mound ... announcing he'll make a donation to St. Jude's every time he K's a batter this month.

"I have cancer, but cancer doesn't have me," Carrasco said in the announcement video ... adding the disease has not affected his spirits through his journey back to the team.

"I want to remind families that there is always hope."

But, the coolest part?? Carrasco's teammate, Shane Bieber, is joining in on the campaign, pledging $100 a strikeout.

"With @cookie_carrasco returning back to the mound, we are reminded of how far positivity, faith, and resiliency can take us," Bieber said.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"To think he’s back pitching after being diagnosed with Leukemia just a couple months ago is nothing short of inspiring."

On top of that, Carlos Santana is donating for every home run ... and Francisco Lindor is pitching in for every team win!!