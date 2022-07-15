MLB Home Run Derby Champ Winner To Receive Flashy Chain, 525 Swarovski Crystals

Play video content

The 2022 MLB Home Run Derby winner will walk away with more than just bragging rights ... TMZ Sports has learned they'll also get a custom chain and pendant featuring the words "Derby Champ" in 525 Gypsy set Swarovski crystals.

We're told the chain was hand-made in NYC by jewelers Kenny Hwang, Xavier Murillo, and John Luongo ... and MLB will present it to the player who smashes the most homers Monday night.

The chain's 25 inches long (and can be extended to 29 in.) ... and is platinum-plated with 650 handset cubic zirconia.

The crown, which sits atop a baseball design, is plated in 18-karat gold ... and features 5-prong set Emerald cut Lab Grown Sapphires -- totaling 25 carats of total weight.

The Home Run Derby is arguably the most popular event during the All-Star festivities. Last year, New York Mets star slugger Pete Alonso took home the trophy, with Orioles' first baseman Trey Mancini coming in second place.

This year's contest is expected to live up to the hype ... with superstars like Kyle Schwarber, Juan Soto, Jose Ramirez, Ronald Acuna Jr., Corey Seager, Julio Rodriguez, and Pete Alonso (the reigning champ), and soon-to-be-retired legend Albert Pujols participating.

The Home Run Derby goes down at Dodgers Stadium in L.A. on July 18.