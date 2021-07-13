MLB's Fernando Tatis Rocks $200k 'El Nino' Diamond Chain During All-Star Week

MLB's Fernando Tatis Rocks $200k Diamond Chain ... During All-Star Week!!!

7/13/2021 3:42 PM PT
fernando tatis necklace
Getty

Fernando Tatis is shining bright like a diamond at the MLB's 2021 All-Star Week ... rockin' a massive 'El Nino' diamond chain --- worth $200k!!

The San Diego Padres shortstop's nickname is 'El Nino' ... and you may have spotted Tatis rockin' the ice during the Home Run Derby in Denver on Monday -- and the jewelry is amazing.

TMZ Sports has learned that the pendant -- featuring a little boy's face -- is filled with 25 carats of VVS emerald diamonds ... and the specially made Hermes chain holds 75 carats of VVS diamonds!

Fernando Tatis iced out chain
@gabriel_jeweler

That's a total of 100 carats -- worth 200 racks!!

And, Tatis isn't the only All-Star reppin' his alias in some new bling ... Atlanta Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. got a diamond 'El Abusador' pendant featuring his team's logo.

It's infused with 100 carats of VVS diamonds and is worth $175K!

Even though the right-fielder tore his ACL last weekend, he'll still be in Denver showin' love -- and maybe we'll catch him sportin' the new ice!

Ronaldo Acunas All Star bling
@gabriel_jeweler

We're told that both chains -- made by Gabriel the Jeweler -- are a gift from their close friend Nick Drbal.

Nice way to celebrate All-Star selection!!!

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1
Watch The Hollywood Beatdown

Related Articles

Hot Video

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later