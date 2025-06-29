Bikini Babes In Cowboy Hats ... Howdy Partner 🤠!

Hay girl, haaaay! Western wear paired with sexy swimwear continues to be a fashion moment in Hollywood -- with celebs saddling up in bikinis and cowboy hats! Are you down to ride this trend?

Hailey Bieber may have resting beach face, but her monochromatic bikini and hat look is totes a vibe, and Livvy Dunne ain't horsing around -- seen posing with her hat and horse on the beach!

La Demi opted for a black n' white 2-piece and kept the party on top with her big-brimmed hat ... Yeehaw!

Karin Jinsui was feeling ranch-ready and runway-worthy, showcasing curves, colors and a dope cowboy hat!

And Morgan Ketzner may be workin' with a small hat, but she's definitely got the big attitude goin' strong!