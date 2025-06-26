Guess The 'Love Island' Star Flashing His Rock-Hard Abs
Can you guess which "Love Island" hottie put his washboard abs on full display in this eye-popping shot?! Your eyes may wander below (rightfully so), but stay focused and hone in on these clues:
He first hit the "LI" scene back in 2018 and brought his dashing looks back again in 2022. Before he got engaged last year, he appeared on "Celebs Go Dating."
Hit up the photo gallery and see who's workin' with these rock-hard abs for summer!