Joey Chestnut Wins Chicken Tender Eating Contest Over Livvy Dunne, Celebs

Not even a trove of celebs was a match for Joey Chestnut's stomach on Friday ... the greatest eater alive took on a grip of A-listers during a food inhaling competition -- and he came out victorious yet again.

Jaws faced off against two teams at Todd Graves' Raising Cane's booth out at Fanatics Fest 2025 in New York City ... and he obliterated both easily.

The competition lasted five minutes ... and Chestnut was able put away 40 -- good enough to smoke the competition.

In fact, it was such a rout, at one point, Dunne gave up ... and began chucking some of her tenders to audience members!!

Despite the L, everyone was in good spirits. Khaled seemed in awe of Chestnut ... and Dunne actually snapped a pic with the legend to commemorate the moment.