Joey Chestnut 'Definitely' Wants To Return To Hot Dog Contest ... 2024 Champ Says

Everyone wants Joey Chestnut back in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest -- from fans to his opponents and even Jaws himself ... 'cause last year's champion tells TMZ Sports the glizzy king "definitely" wants to make a comeback!!

We chopped it up with Patrick Bertoletti fresh off our report about the ongoing talks between Major League Eating and Chestnut ... and he told us his good friend is hungry to be back onstage in Coney Island this Fourth of July.

"If they're talking, that's a good thing," Bertoletti said. "And I think it's a better competition overall if he's there."

The 40-year-old said the tradition without Jaws "felt really weird." While he knows his title defense will be more challenging with Joey in the field, Bertoletti welcomes the opportunity with open arms.

"To be the best, you got to beat the best."

Bertoletti thinks if Chestnut is back, he will return with a vengeance -- and although he's not sure he'll break the 83 mark he set against Takeru Kobayashi during their event in Las Vegas in September ... Patrick has no doubts Joey would be coming out to prove a point.

"After a bad breakup, you want your ex to see you with a really hot chick, and you want to prove them wrong and make a statement," he said.

"And he's already made so many statements, he's driven by motivation, and I'm kind of afraid to see what it's unleashing in him if he does come back, and what he's capable of."

There's more -- Bertoletti shared the playful smack talk he dished to Chestnut during his year as champ ... which went down during the Thanksgiving holiday (side note: can you imagine competitive eaters meeting up for Turkey Day?!)

