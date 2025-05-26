Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut Beats His Own Popcorn-Eating Record

Popcorn popped off -- 'cause world champ competitive eater Joey Chestnut just went kernel-to-kernel with his own record… and shocker -- he buttered it up and smashed it!

Yup, you heard right -- Joey went full snack attack at the South Terre Haute Rural King in Indiana this Memorial Day, where, according to the top popcorn pros, he inhaled 42 servings in just 8 minutes.

The man's been out-snacking himself for years -- 3 years ago, the Guinness Book of World Records confirmed Joey downed 32 servings of 24-ounce popcorn in 8 minutes ... breaking his own previous record of 28.5.

Last time he broke the record, Joey nearly lost a tooth -- so this time around, he was just hoping to dodge any rogue unpopped kernels.

He also told On3 his strategy was all about chugging water with every swallow to help the popcorn go down, and locking into a rhythm to push his body to the limit.

No surprise here -- Joey’s basically the GOAT of gluttony, with over 55 eating world records and 16 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest titles under his belt.