Joey Chestnut Competing in Bengals' Bratwurst Contest Days After Hot Dog Record

The 83 hot dogs probably haven't even left Joey Chestnut's system yet, but Jaws already has his next gig approaching in a matter of days -- he's slated to compete in a bratwurst-eating contest at the Cincinnati Bengals' season opener!!

Chestnut put on a record-setting performance against Takeru Kobayashi in the 'Unfinished Beef' event on Monday ... defeating his nemesis by a whopping 17 tube steaks.

While many expected Chestnut to take some time to recover after the insane outing, the competitive-eating G.O.A.T. is proving he only needs a couple days before getting back to business ... agreeing to do a 5 vs. 1 Oktoberfest bratwurst challenge as part of the halftime entertainment when Cincy hosts the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Chestnut is no stranger to showing off his skills at sporting events ... as he's done pierogi, ice cream and other wild food contests over the years to keep fans in the mood during game breaks.

This will by far be the most impressive, though ... considering what the dude just put his body through at the Netflix event in Las Vegas less than 24 hours ago.

The whole game will also feature other cool appearances ... including UConn head coach Dan Hurley taking on the "Ruler of the Jungle" role and Broadway star Mikayla Renfrow singing the national anthem.