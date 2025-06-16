Joey Chestnut Eyeing 80 Hot Dogs In Nathan's Return, 'Gonna Drop The Hammer'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Joey Chestnut is getting hungry ... telling TMZ Sports he's ready to "drop the hammer" in his big return to the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest come July 4 -- and he's got an INSANE goal in mind.

We caught up with the world's greatest eater fresh off the news he would again be competing in the Independence Day tradition after a year away due to sponsorship drama ... and he's looking to make up for lost time.

"You have to go without something in order to know how much you appreciate it," Chestnut said. "I'm definitely hungry for this year. Two and a half weeks, I'm going to be putting down some hot dogs."

"I'm going in ... I'm gonna drop the hammer. From first minute to last, I wanna be dominant."

As for HOW dominant ... Chestnut said it would be a "dream" if he could eclipse 80 tube steaks in the tummy once the 10-minute timer goes off -- which would be four more than his event record.

Jaws admitted it was "tough" to sit out his Super Bowl ... but said his fellow competitors speaking out on wanting him back in the mix goes to show how the eating community truly is special.

Chestnut also weighed in on the rift with Major League Eating ... and he said once both sides actually got to talking again, they were able to reach a common ground.

But now that that's behind them?? Jaws said there's only one thing left to do.