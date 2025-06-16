Joey Chestnut Announces Return To Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut just announced he'll be competing in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest this year ... officially ending his beef with the annual Fourth of July tradition.

"I'm thrilled to be returning to the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest," Jaws said minutes ago. "This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture, and a huge part of my life."

As we previously reported, the world's most popular eater did not participate in the 2024 contest due to his sponsorship with Impossible Foods ... with Chestnut and Major League Eating disagreeing on whether it went against the rules.

Chestnut addressed the drama in his statement ... saying, "While I have and continue to partner with a variety of companies, including some in the plant-based space, those relationships were never a conflict with my love for hot dogs. To be clear: Nathan’s is the only hot dog company I've ever worked with."

"I respect that there were differences in interpretation, but I’m grateful we’ve been able to find common ground," he added.

"I'm excited to be back on the Coney Island stage, doing what I live to do, and celebrating the Fourth of July with hot dogs in my hands!"

This all lines up with what we were told last week -- that both sides badly wanted Chestnut back on board for 2025.

The guy who won last year -- Patrick Bertoletti -- told us it didn't feel right without Jaws around ... and he would love to see his buddy on stage next month, even though it meant he'd probably lose his mustard belt in the process.

Bertoletti ate 58 tube steaks to win it all last year ... and Joey downed 83 in a one-on-one with his longtime rival, Takeru Kobayashi, weeks later.