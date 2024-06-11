Joey Chestnut Scrapped From Nathan's Hot Dog Contest

This is a doggone shame.

Joey Chestnut -- the world's greatest eater -- will not defend his mustard belt at the Nathan's Hot Dog contest this year ... and it's all the result of a sponsorship deal he inked with a rival company.

According to the NY Post, Chestnut recently joined forces with Impossible Foods to promote its new vegan alternative to tube steaks ... which created major issues with organizers and the governing body -- Major League Eating.

A rep for MLE told the outlet it tried like hell to reach an agreement that would satisfy both sides ... but ultimately, there was no way to make it work.

"We are devastated to learn that Joey Chestnut has chosen to represent a rival brand that sells plant-based hot dogs rather than competing in the 2024 Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest," MLE said in a statement.

"MLE and Nathan's went to great lengths to accommodate Joey and his management team, agreeing to the appearance fee and allowing Joey to compete in a rival, unbranded hot dog eating contest on Labor Day."

It's a major blow for the yearly Fourth of July tradition ... as Chestnut has won the competition 16 times in his career -- including each contest since 2016. He holds the current world record for glizzys guzzled with 76 in 2021.

"For nearly two decades we have worked under the same basic hot dog exclusivity provisions," the org added. "However, it seems that Joey and his managers have prioritized a new partnership with a different brand over our long-time relationship."

The bridge isn't burned forever, though -- MLE said it hopes to welcome the "American hero" back to the contest at a future date ... when he's no longer in bed with a rival brand.

It's another blow for the competitive eating community -- as we previously reported, Takeru Kobayashi announced his retirement from the sport earlier this year.