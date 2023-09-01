Joey Chestnut Gunning For Redemption At Chicken Wing Contest, I'm Hungry!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Joey Chestnut is looking to destroy as many drums and flats needed to secure a victory this weekend ... telling TMZ Sports he's got his sights set on reclaiming the chicken wing championship!!

Jaws is slated to compete in the U.S. Chicken Wing Eating Championship in Buffalo on Saturday ... going up against some of the top competitive eaters in the world, including the past two winners of the event -- Geoffrey Esper and Miki Sudo.

Joey -- who's won the contest six times over the course of his career -- says he's focused on taking back what's his ... admitting he's frustrated he hasn't won since 2018.

Chestnut hints at the awesome vibes and bars in Buffalo as one of the reasons he's come up short in years past ... saying he might love the city TOO much.

"When I go in there early -- and the people are so nice -- it's hard to not have a good time there," Jaws says. "So this year, I need to go in there and I need to control myself a little bit and make sure I don't have too much fun when I get in to Buffalo."

Chestnut -- who once ate 413 wings in a 12-hour span -- says he's felt so much support from the fans over the years ... while also acknowledging there's a little bit of pressure that comes with having all eyes on him.