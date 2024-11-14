Lindsey Vonn Unretires, Returns To Competitive Skiing After 5 Years Away

Like Michael Jordan and Tom Brady, it's hard for the G.O.A.T.'s to walk away!

Lindsey Vonn, Olympic gold medalist and World Cup-winning skier, one of the most accomplished people to ever step foot on a snow-covered mountain, is returning to competition after 5 years away.

The 40-year-old made the surprising revelation on Thursday during a conversation with The New York Times, telling the paper she plans to rejoin the U.S. ski team on Friday, with the goal being to begin racing in the World Cup circuit this winter.

The "I'm back!" comes after Vonn announced her retirement in 2019, citing a never-ending list of serious injuries that she suffered throughout her career, including knee and arm ailments that were taking a physical toll on her.

But, things started to change earlier this year when Vonn says she got a knee replacement. When she hit the slopes, she had no pain.

"I had a smile so wide it was coming through the back of my helmet," Vonn said.

"But, I’m not going to put myself in a position to fail. My goal is to enjoy this, and hopefully, that road takes me to World Cup races. I wouldn’t be back on the U.S. ski team if I didn’t have intentions."

Vonn might also compete in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, but nothing is definite.

"I’ve always enjoyed racing in Cortina and I’ve had a lot of success in Cortina,” Vonn said.

"I don’t know what the next few months and the next year and a half hold for me. So I can’t say right now if it’s a possibility."

Some will undoubtedly ask why Vonn, who has accomplished nearly everything in the sport, would even risk further injury. After all, she won an Olympic gold medal in 2010 (the first American woman to win in downhill), and a record eight World Cup season titles in downhill.

But, Vonn says it's simply about doing what makes her happy in life.

"I always feel I have a responsibility to myself and to her to live every day to my maximum potential and never have any regrets," Vonn said, "I feel now that I would regret it if I didn’t try."

She also cited LeBron James -- who is "still out there crushing it" at almost 40 years old.