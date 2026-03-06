WNBA Star Arike Ogunbowale Arrested For Allegedly Punching Man In Club

WNBA star Arike Ogunbowale went from celebrating her Unrivaled championship to posing for a mugshot -- the hooper was arrested after allegedly punching a security guard at a Miami nightclub on Thursday.

TMZ Sports obtained the complaint ... officers were notified of a physical altercation that broke out inside E11EVEN. When approaching the rear exit of the club, the officer stated a large crowd was being escorted out by security.

The officer made contact with the alleged victim ... who claimed he was attempting to escort 29-year-old Ogunbowale out of the club due to an unrelated altercation -- when she punched him in the face with a closed fist, causing him to fall to the ground.

The alleged victim identified Ogunbowale on the scene ... and she was taken into custody without incident for battery.

According to the report, the altercation was captured on security footage.

Ogunbowale and her Mist teammates were at the club to celebrate their championship over Phantom earlier in the night -- she scored 19 points in the big win.

Social media footage shows Ogunbowale partying with Paige Bueckers and Aziaha James prior to her arrest.

Ogunbowale plays for the Dallas Wings in the WNBA ... and is a four-time All-Star and two-time ASG MVP. She's racked up plenty of awards ... even leading the league in scoring in 2020.

She also won an NCAA championship at Notre Dame.

We reached out to E11EVEN regarding the incident ... and the club says it does not comment on individual guests.

"We are proud that E11EVEN Miami continues to be the location of choice for so many people to celebrate major moments and milestones," the club said. "We were thrilled to have served as the venue for the official championship after party for the Unrivaled champions and are honored that athletes and teams across multiple sports consistently choose E11EVEN to celebrate their victories."