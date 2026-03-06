Phoenix Suns' Dillon Brooks Arrested For DUI In Scottsdale

Phoenix Suns player Dillon Brooks was busted for DUI Friday morning, TMZ Sports has learned.

Authorities tell us ... the small forward was arrested in Scottsdale around 2 AM ... and was released from custody around 3:20 AM.

We're told he was respectful and cooperative before being released.

We obtained Brooks' mugshot ... showing the hooper staring into the camera with a white tank top and lengthy beard.

Further details have not been released at this time ... but we'll update as soon as we have them.

Brooks -- who has reportedly made $105 million on the court -- has been sidelined the past few weeks with a fractured hand. The Suns hosted the Chicago Bulls without him ... losing a close one, 105-103.

Brooks is known for playing the villain role in the NBA -- he's got a well-documented feud with LeBron James -- as well as his strength as a defender.

He also played for the Memphis Grizzlies and Houston Rockets before joining Phoenix in 2025.