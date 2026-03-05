College Hoops Staffer Busted on Pimping, Guns, Drugs Charges

The men’s basketball program at California State University, Bakersfield is at the center of a wild scandal ... after a former player-turned-coach was accused of running a multi-state pimping operation while working for the school.

Authorities say Kevin Mays -- an ex-player for the Roadrunners who later joined the staff as a temporary assistant coach -- is facing 11 criminal and misdemeanor charges, including felony pimping, after an investigation triggered by a shocking anonymous email.

According to reports, then-head coach Rod Barnes received a message in August titled “IMPORTANT MESSAGE 911 911” claiming Mays had been “trafficking a girl since May” across several states. The sender warned in all caps, “FIX IT OR THE WHOLE STAFF WILL FALL.”

Barnes forwarded the tip to the school’s HR department, which passed it along to university police … sparking a broader investigation that ultimately led to Mays’ arrest.

Investigators say they identified a woman advertising sex services in Sacramento and set up a sting operation posing as a client. The woman allegedly told police Mays was her boyfriend and that he regularly covered hotel rooms, rental cars and flights tied to her work.

Police say they arrested Mays shortly afterward. A search of his car and apartment allegedly uncovered multiple firearms and a large stash of drugs, while a search of his phone reportedly revealed hundreds of images of child pornography, including photos involving very young children.

Mays had only been hired by the program in June for about $3,000 a month and has pleaded not guilty to all charges. He remains jailed without bail.

The scandal sent shockwaves through the university’s athletic department. Soon after the arrest, both Barnes and athletic director Kyle Conder left their roles … though the school has not publicly said whether the departures were directly connected.

University officials called the allegations “deeply concerning” and said the school conducted a broader review of its athletics programs in the aftermath.