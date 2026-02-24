College Sprinter Killed in Stabbing, Athlete GF Charged W/ Murder

A Lincoln University track and field athlete died after he was allegedly stabbed by his GF, who was charged with second-degree murder. The woman, also a track athlete, says she was defending herself.

According to reports, the Jefferson City Police Department was dispatched at 1:09 AM on Monday to an address near the Missouri campus.

When officers arrived, they found Kevaughn Goldson with a stab wound to his chest and back. He was airlifted to University Hospital, but sadly succumbed to his injuries.

Denita Jackson -- a sprinter on the LU track team -- told police that she left work early Sunday night because she wasn't feeling well, before returning home to find Goldson, whom she said she was dating, in her roommate's room, behind a locked door.

Jackson told authorities she used a hair clip to unlock the door, and when she did, she claims she found Goldson and the roommate in bed together, clothed.

A fight erupted, according to Jackson, who says Goldson kicked her in the stomach, knocking her off the bed. She claims he then began choking her.

Jackson told police she was able to grab a knife from under the witness's bed and stabbed him before calling 911.

When police arrived, Jackson was taken into custody and transported to Cole County jail. Prosecutors charged her with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.