Former Philadelphia Eagles Player Kevin Johnson Dead At 55, Family Says

Former NFL player Kevin Johnson -- a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders -- passed away this week, TMZ Sports has learned.

He was 55 years old.

Details surrounding his death have not been revealed at this time. Family members and childhood friends mourned the loss on social media, including his son.

Johnson was born and raised in Southern California ... and started his college football career at Los Angeles Harbor College before transferring to Texas Southern.

The New England Patriots took Johnson with the 86th pick in the 1993 NFL Draft ... but he was released in August of that same year.

He eventually made his debut with the Eagles in the 1995 season ... and he made the most of his 11 game appearances -- earning six sacks, 19 tackles and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.

He suited up for the Eagles again in 1996 ... recording one sack and 14 tackles in 12 games before being released in December of that season.

Johnson also spent a year with the Oakland Raiders before taking his talents to the Arena Football League.

He won a championship with the Orlando Predators in 1998.