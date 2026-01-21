Tom Izzo Yells At Michigan State Player, 'You Can't Guard My Mother'

Michigan State men's basketball coach Tom Izzo berated one of his players during Tuesday night's game ... telling Kur Teng he wouldn't be able to lock down his 99-year-old mother on the court -- and he said after the final buzzer he was dead serious.

The funny moment (maybe not for Teng) went down in the Spartans' huddle during a break in their matchup with the Oregon Ducks ... when FOX cameras and microphones captured the jab.

"Kur you can't guard my mother. My mother!"



Inside the @MSU_Basketball huddle with Tom Izzo. pic.twitter.com/HETzQFA8UX — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 21, 2026 @CBBonFOX

After the Spartans picked up a 68-52 win, the 70-year-old was asked about the comment ... with a reporter wondering if it meant his mother actually had a little bit of game.

Turns out, the answer is a 99-year-old isn't dominating the hardwood ... he just felt Teng was that bad on D.

"That's the sad part, she doesn't have game and he still couldn't guard her," Izzo said.

"We're all flying back to East Lansing and [Kur Teng] is flying to Appleton. Check USA Today tomorrow him and my mom will be going at it in a nursing home gym..."



Tom Izzo on telling Kur Teng he couldn't guard his mother during MSU's game at Oregon. pic.twitter.com/WAoMTjJxY8 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 21, 2026 @CBBonFOX

When asked if he does this to try and create a light-hearted moment in the huddle to relax and get their mind focused on the game ... Izzo said he actually wants his players to get pissed.

"Maybe he'll play better angry because some of it was unstomachable," he said. "And I haven't said that much all year."

The Spartans will now turn their attention to the University of Maryland, which comes to East Lansing for a showdown on Saturday. However, Izzo said Teng will be making a pit stop before returning to campus.

