WNBA Star Angel McCoughtry Selling Georgia Home for $1.2 Million

If you ever dreamed of living like a baller, here's your shot ... WNBA great Angel McCoughtry just listed her stunning Georgia home for $1.2 million!!!

TMZ Sports has learned the 5,000-square-foot estate, built in 2004, is located in Smyrna, GA ... which is only 17 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

The Craftsman crib is packed with classic Southern charm, featuring high ceilings, rich texture, an expansive open layout, a fireplace and a screened-in porch.

There's no shortage of space, either ... the home comes with six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a large kitchen, a theatre, a basement, a custom wine room, and a library.

And, of course, a WNBA player's home wouldn't be complete without a basketball court in the backyard.

It's currently listed at $1.2 million -- a steal for a lucky new homeowner!

You might be wondering why McCoughtry is letting this beauty go? We're told Angel just relocated to Los Angeles to launch her production company, so no need to be in the Peach State full time.

McCoughtry spent the majority of her WNBA career in Georgia, spending 10 seasons with the Atlanta Dream after they selected her No 1 overall in the 2009 Draft. She also had a stint with the Las Vegas Aces and played several seasons overseas.