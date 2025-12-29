WNBA Star Skylar Diggins Calls Herself 'God's Strongest Soldier' Amid Divorce

WNBA star Skylar Diggins is reflecting on a drama-filled year ... opening up about raising her kids all on her own for more than a year amid her divorce from Daniel Smith.

The Seattle Storm guard vented on her Instagram on Sunday ... reflecting on the challenges she's faced in 2025 -- and expressing pride in how she was able to handle them mostly on her own.

"Been doing everything BY MYSLF (sic) for over a year now," Diggins said. "Just me and my babies (and the help of my mom/dad.) THAT'S IT!"

"Working, paying the bills, being a present mother and battling through a lot of unknowns... God's strongest soldier 2025."

Diggins and the ex-Notre Dame football player got married back in April 2017 after meeting as athletes at the school. They have two kids together.

We broke the story that she filed for a divorce in March ... stating the couple split in November 2024.

NEWS🗞️: Skylar Diggins- Smith now goes by just “Skylar Diggins”😊



Skylar told reporters to drop the “Smith” from her last name and address her as Skylar Diggins only✨#wnba pic.twitter.com/66U8CloKvj — The Bucket Yard (@bucketyard) April 29, 2025 @bucketyard

The seven-time WNBA All-Star first hinted she and Smith weren't together anymore during a press conference ... when she told reporters she dropped Smith from her last name.

As for Smith, he went to Instagram as well recently ... saying he's "been

litigating, ordering and asking for custody since April 2025. Separation from my babies has never been okay with me" -- adding he wished things would have been handled back in June.

"Luckily, I’m a big guy and I’ll be able to hold my babies for a long time."