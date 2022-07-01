Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
WNBA Star Skylar Diggins-Smith Calls Her Coach A Clown Over All-Star Comments

7/1/2022 7:33 AM PT
Phoenix Mercury star Skylar Diggins-Smith just took a dig at her own head coach -- calling the woman a clown following comments she made on the WNBA's newly-announced All-Star rosters.

Vanessa Nygaard made the remarks on Wednesday -- the day after the WNBA All-Star starters and reserves were announced -- slamming the game's voters for not putting Diggs' teammate, Diana Taurasi, on a roster.

"I reiterate that she [Diana Taurasi] should be an All-Star," Nygaard said. "There will be a game in Chicago, but it will not be an All-Star game because Diana Taurasi's not playing."

Diggins-Smith -- who signed with the Mercury in 2020 -- caught the clip and was clearly furious over it ... considering she actually had made the roster and is slated to go to the big game.

Diggins-Smith retweeted the video with a 🤡 emoji ... definitely taking the remarks as shade.

Of course, Diggins-Smith and Taurasi have had an icy relationship recently ... just last month, the two got into a heated exchange right on the bench and had to be separated by teammates.

All of this certainly doesn't help the Mercury's chances of turning things around this season -- 'cause the team has already struggled while missing their star Brittney Griner, who's been detained in Russia while facing drug charges.

