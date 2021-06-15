WNBA's Skylar Diggins-Smith Beefs with Jazmine Jones ... "Girl Shut TF Up!!!"

"Girl shut tf up!"

That's how Skylar Diggins-Smith responded to some shade Jazmine Jones threw her way this week ... and yeah, there's now some Grade-A beef going down in the WNBA!!!

The epic clapback from the Phoenix Mercury star went down Monday afternoon ... after she saw an IG comment Jones had left on one of her highlight videos.

Girl shut tf up! They can’t post a highlight? Complain to your organization, first, why they only hype one person! — Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) June 14, 2021 @SkyDigg4

Bleacher Report had posted footage of Diggins-Smith destroying NY Liberty rookie DiDi Richards during their game Sunday ... and Jones hated it, noting Diggins-Smith's squad still lost to the Liberty despite the highlight clip.

"Yeah but caught the L….." Jones wrote. "Hyping up the wrong stuff."

Jones went on to say the video should've featured her star teammate Betnijah Laney, who helped lead the Liberty over Diggins-Smith's Mercury squad, 85-83.

Diggins-Smith, though, was having NONE of the shade ... she responded by telling Jones to shut her mouth -- adding, "They can’t post a highlight?"

"Complain to your organization, first, why they only hype one person!"

“Girl Shut tf up” is fighting words … so what’s really good 🤔 — Jazmine Jones (@Jazmine_Jones4) June 14, 2021 @Jazmine_Jones4

Jones didn't take long to fire back, writing, "'Girl Shut tf up' is fighting words … so what’s really good."