WNBA's Skylar Diggins Files For Divorce

WNBA superstar Skylar Diggins -- who told reporters this week she no longer wanted Smith included when referencing her name -- filed for divorce from her husband earlier this year, TMZ Sports has learned.

The 34-year-old hooper filed the docs on March 26 ... which state she initially separated from ex-Notre Dame football player Daniel Smith in November 2024.

In the docs, she requested the split because the "marriage is irretrievably broken."

Diggins and Smith got married in Chicago back in April 2017 ... and they have two kids together -- a six-year-old and a two-year-old.

Diggins -- now a member of the Seattle Storm -- told reporters earlier this week she no longer wanted to be referred to as Skylar Diggins-Smith ... but did not go into detail on the reason behind the switch.

Instead, Diggins said her focus was on being a good mother and teammate ... as well as a valuable member of the community.

NEWS🗞️: Skylar Diggins- Smith now goes by just “Skylar Diggins”😊



Skylar told reporters to drop the “Smith” from her last name and address her as Skylar Diggins only✨#wnba pic.twitter.com/66U8CloKvj — The Bucket Yard (@bucketyard) April 29, 2025 @bucketyard