Kysre Gondrezick Suffers Torn Achilles, Will Miss Athletes Unlimited Season

Kysre Gondrezick's return to the basketball court has hit a major snag -- the former WNBA guard tore her Achilles during training for her Athletes Unlimited season.

TMZ Sports has learned ... Gondrezick suffered the season-ending injury on Sunday during her workout at the University of Miami. We obtained some footage of her practice, which showed her draining jumpers before the injury.

We're told Kysre -- who recently posed nude for Playboy -- will need surgery to mend the ailment ... and a procedure is slated for later this week.

Gondrezick joined the women's sports league last October after two seasons in the WNBA ... where she played for the Indiana Fever in 2021 and the Chicago Sky in 2024.

She has also made a name for herself in modeling, even being named Miss June last year ... but her passion for basketball never faded.

"This hurts, truly one of the hardest, most shocking moments of my journey," Gondrezick said. "But I believe in my creator and in the discipline of becoming the best player and version of myself."

"AU gave me more than an opportunity; they gave me purpose and a standard in how I show up in life and my craft. This does not end my story, and despite how hard the context, I am simply just turning the page."