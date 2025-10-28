Who Is Kysre Gondrezick? Get To Know The WNBA Player And Playboy Model

How Kysre Gondrezick Went From Basketball To Modeling

Kysre Gondrezick's had a wild time on and off the court ... and we're here for it all!

The professional basketball player's played for several different teams throughout her athletic career ... and she's since branched out into modeling.

We're going to take a look and see how the athlete made a name for herself -- and how she ended up being named as Miss June 2025 by a long-running publication.

Kysere Comes From An Athletic Family

Kysre's not the only one in her family with athletic experience, because her father, Grant, played in the NBA for several years, and her mother, Lisa, played guard at Louisiana Tech.

Plus, the athlete's sister played for the Michigan State Spartans women's basketball team, and her uncle Glen also spent several seasons in the NBA.

Kysre followed in her mother's footsteps and played college ball, as she spent a single season with the Michigan Wolverines.

The athlete eventually transferred to the University of West Virginia, and she played with the Mountaineers for three seasons.

She's Played On Two WNBA Teams

Kysre began her career in the WNBA in 2021, when she was picked by the Indiana Fever after putting on a stellar performance in the NCAA Women's Tournament, according to CBS Sports.

The thing is, the athlete only spent a single season with the Fever before she was waived by the team.

She remained unsigned until May 2024, when it was announced she'd made the Chicago Sky's Opening Day roster.

Kysre ended up being waived by the Sky later in the year, and she joined the AU Pro Basketball league in 2025.

Kysre Formerly Dated An NBA Star

Kysre's love life's been connected to the court, as she was formerly in a relationship with Kevin Porter Jr., who currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks.

However, the pair's relationship became the subject of controversy in 2023, when the athlete's former boyfriend allegedly assaulted her at a hotel in Manhattan.

Although Kysre told the New York Post her former boyfriend hadn't hit her, Porter later pled guilty to misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation in relation to the alleged incident, according to ESPN.

She was later linked to NBA star Jaylen Brown, and the pair attended the 2024 ESPYs together.

She Was Named As Miss June 2025

Kysre's maintained an active life off the court, as the athlete was named as Playboy's Miss June 2025 in October 2025.

The publication made the big news known by sharing a post on Instagram. It's worth noting she's become the first current professional basketball player to have ever been named as a Playmate.

Kysre issued a brief statement at the time and claimed the move into modeling was a natural "evolution," not a "transition."