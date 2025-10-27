WNBA's Kysre Gondrezick Named Playboy's Miss June 2025

Kysre Gondrezick is trading her jersey for ... well, not much -- the former WNBA player was just named Playboy's Miss June.

The famed publication has been rolling out its roster of beautiful ladies for this year over the past few days ... and on Monday, the 2021 fourth-overall pick was revealed as the selection for the sixth month of 2025.

The Bunny says Kysre -- who was recently linked to NBA superstar Jaylen Brown -- is the first current pro basketball player to earn the "Playmate" title. In the announcement, the outlet shared a pic of the hooper floating on an orange pool toy while topless.

Kysre spoke about her business ventures on and off the court ... saying, "What people label as a transition, I embody as evolution. I'm not stepping outside who I am. I'm building a multidimensional brand."

"Becoming a WNBA player and getting to that level, you put in a lot of work to get there," she continued. "You have to put in even more work to stay there."

Other models getting the recognition so far include Noemie Neuens, Mahina Florence, Emma Vanderhoof, Gayeanne Hazlewood and Jordyn Johnson.

Just a few days ago, Kysre was in the news for joining the AU Pro Basketball league ... so while she isn't putting down the basketball just yet, it's clear she's paving her own lane outside of the sport at the same time.