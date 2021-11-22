WNBA's Kysre Gondrezick Reveals Mental Health Struggles Led To WNBA Hiatus

Indiana Fever guard Kysre Gondrezick is opening up on her time away from the WNBA ... saying she needed to focus on her mental well-being.

Gondrezick -- the #4 pick in the 2021 WNBA draft -- posted a letter to Instagram on Monday ... detailing some of the struggles she faced this past season, including the loss of someone extremely close to her.

"My mental health was at a high risk as I was under a lot of stress coping with my own personal traumas," Kysre said.

"After losing my father, the pressure began to mount for what I considered my job as a facet of grieving, I wasn't present to the idea of effectively knowing how to cope," she continued.

Kysre admits she didn't know how to effectively cope with her father's loss ... and that she lost sight of his presence, her focus, and ultimately lost the fun in the game.

Gondrezick knew those emotions -- although she couldn't readily identify them -- were beginning to take a toll on her ... so it was time to put a pause on things in her life that were affecting her mental stability.

Once she realized she couldn't even enjoy the rest and recovery period over the WNBA Olympic break -- something she knew she needed -- that's when the first-round draft pick knew something needed to change.

Kysre sought professional help and put various areas of her life -- like social life and additional activities -- on pause for the last five months.

Lastly, she closes by saying she's a much better person who is comfortable in her skin ... and thanked everyone who showed her love in her time of need.