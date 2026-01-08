Rapper Cormega Blasts Rich Paul's Take on Why Air Jordans Are Popular

Rich Paul is arguing that Michael Jordan's multi-billion-dollar Air Jordan empire was built on consumers enamored with the lifestyle, not the man on the court ... forcing veteran rapper Cormega to break character and call him out!!!

Here's the skinny ... Rich credits MJ for convincing athletes to go out and grab his sneakers, but maintains the bulk of buyers came from flashy people on the street who influenced the world around them to wear the kicks.

Cormega points out that MJ was already a popular player going into the NBA, having hit a March Madness game-winner to win the NCAA well before Air Jordans were invented.

The NYC rapper says it was Jordan's dope moves -- not dope boys on the move -- who sold the idea of the sneakers and appeared to have plenty of backup ... including the legend DJ Premier, who was very much on the hip-hop and street scene when the Air Jordan boom hit.

