Slim Thug Debuts Houston-Inspired Air Jordans At ComplexCon
Slim Thug Debuts 'Hou' Air Jordans At ComplexCon, Maxx Crosby, Duke Dennis Do Too
Travis Scott isn't the only Houston hip hop legend waving the Jordan Brand flag these days -- Slim Thug was on hand at ComplexCon 2025 as the ambassador to unveil the H-Town exclusive colorway for the upcoming Jordan 11!!!
TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage of Slim posing by the custom Jordan Brand truck used to deliver the HOU AJXI “H-Town” sneakers ... which boast metallic chrome Jumpman logos to reflect Houston's legendary car culture -- custom rims included.
The new J's drop on November 22 and the takeover didn't stop with the Boss Hogg ... Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro player Maxx Crosby rode up on a big rig of his own to debut the VEG AJXI "Mojave," as did star streamer Duke Dennis for his hometown with the ATL AJXI "285."
Don't think Slim Thug has turned into a full-blown hypebeast though ... he and Lil Keke just released their "Double Cup Pt. 2" album, which should have the city stomping in their H-Town Jordans in no time!!!