Slim Thug Debuts Houston-Inspired Air Jordans At ComplexCon

Travis Scott isn't the only Houston hip hop legend waving the Jordan Brand flag these days -- Slim Thug was on hand at ComplexCon 2025 as the ambassador to unveil the H-Town exclusive colorway for the upcoming Jordan 11!!!

TMZ Hip Hop obtained footage of Slim posing by the custom Jordan Brand truck used to deliver the HOU AJXI “H-Town” sneakers ... which boast metallic chrome Jumpman logos to reflect Houston's legendary car culture -- custom rims included.

The new J's drop on November 22 and the takeover didn't stop with the Boss Hogg ... Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro player Maxx Crosby rode up on a big rig of his own to debut the VEG AJXI "Mojave," as did star streamer Duke Dennis for his hometown with the ATL AJXI "285."