Larsa Pippen Shuts Down LiAngelo Ball Dating Rumors

By TMZ Staff
Larsa Pippen is fact-checking a new report on her dating life ... denying she is now seeing LiAngelo Ball.

The reality star addressed the gossip on Friday ... after an Instagram page started the rumor alongside an edited photo of her with the rapper/hooper.

The post went viral, and many of those who left a comment believed it ... considering Pippen's history of dating younger men in the basketball world. Remember, she was in a relationship with Michael Jordan's son, Marcus.

However, she's adamant that is not the case this time.

"Stop w the fake news," Pippen said in the comments.

It also appears that Pippen, 51, is still with former professional basketball player Jeff Coby ... as she shared social media posts with him on Christmas and New Year's.

When it comes to Ball's love life, he's been making headlines with two of his exes/mothers of his kids -- Rashida Nicole and Nikki Mudarris.

Nicole had his daughter in December, while Mudarris gave birth to their two kids in July 2023 and December 2024.

The two women initially beefed over the 27-year-old, but later squashed it.

Doesn't seem like Pippen wants any part of that.