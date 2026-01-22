Greg Biffle Burglary Caught On Surveillance Video, Cash, NASCAR Keepsakes, Guns Taken

Play video content Iredell County Sheriff's Office

Police just released surveillance footage of the burglary at Greg Biffle's home weeks after he was killed in a fatal plane crash -- showing an individual wandering around the home taking money, guns and NASCAR memorabilia.

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office shared the video on Wednesday night ... with the person, wearing a hoodie and mask, breaking and entering Biffle's North Carolina home around 11 PM on January 7.

Cops say the suspect spent an "extended amount of time" inside Biffle's home ... and can be seen walking into several rooms.

At one point, the person is shown with a huge bookbag, which was reportedly stolen.

ICSO also updated the items that were missing from the property ... saying in addition to the $30,000 in cash and that bookbag, NASCAR memorabilia and two Glock handguns were also taken.

The home burglary is still under investigation.

Biffle, his wife, Christina, his two children, daughter Emma, and son Ryder, were killed when the plane they were in crashed at the Statesville Regional Airport on December 18.

Dennis Dutton, his son Jack, and Craig Wadsworth were also on board and passed away.