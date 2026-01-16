Greg Biffle Thieves Kicked Doors In During Home Robbery, 911 Caller Says

Play video content Iredell County Public Safety Center

A woman who called 911 to report a burglary at Greg Biffle's home told police she felt something was off when she noticed several doors were kicked in upon her arrival.

TMZ Sports obtained audio of the call on Friday ... a week after the late NASCAR legend's North Carolina home was burglarized on January 8.

The unidentified woman told police she arrived at the Biffle residence to help clean things up weeks after the tragedy ... and when she got there, she said she noticed signs of a burglary.

"I'm at the house now, and it looks like someone tried to break in," the woman said. "Yeah, someone tried to kick the doors in."

"It's upstairs. It's the doors on the top of the stairs, which is bizarre!"

She also mentioned that the Christmas tree had been moved, which felt strange since she remembered placing it in a different spot.

When the officer asked the woman if she noticed anything missing ... she said she wasn't sure, noting that Biffle's trophies were visible in his office.

As the operator dispatched police to the residence ... he offered his condolences, aware that Biffle, his family, and others died in a tragic plane crash on December 18, 2025.

"Once again, I'm sorry that this happened, and my condolences," the officer said.

Although the woman didn't report anything missing, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office later confirmed to us that $30,000 in cash and a bookbag were stolen from the Biffles' home.