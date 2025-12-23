Greg Biffle's Holiday Card Arrives In Mail After Family Dies in Plane Crash

Greg Biffle and his wife sent their holiday card in the mail before they died in a fatal plane crash ... and the season's greeting is just now showing up in mailboxes of relatives and friends.

One of Biffle's friends, a restaurant owner in North Carolina named Ron Herbert, says he checked his mail Sunday and found a holiday card from the Biffles.

Herbert shared the card on social media ... and it shows Greg, wife Cristina, his daughter Emma, and their son Ryder in matching outfits -- blue jeans and white shirts -- smiling and laughing in front of flocked Christmas trees.

The Biffle card reads ... "We hope that you are able to slow down and enjoy the magic and joy that this season has to offer. We hope you have a great New Year! Sending love, Greg, Cristina, Emma & Ryder."