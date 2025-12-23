5 Dead, 1 Missing After Mexican Navy Plane Crashes Near Galveston, Texas

Five people are dead and one person was missing after a plane crashed into Galveston Bay off the coast of Texas Monday afternoon. Two people survived.

The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed it received a report of a plane crash west of the Galveston Causeway about 3:30 PM Monday, according to KTRK-TV. The Coast Guard launched a boat and a helicopter to look for the survivor, assisted by several local agencies.

Mexican officials stated the plane belonged to the Mexican Navy and was on a mission with the Michou y Mau Foundation, a nonprofit organization providing transport for pediatric burn patients from Mexico to Shriners Hospital for Children in Galveston, located just over 50 miles from Houston. At least one child was on board ... no further information was immediately available.

The plane, which was carrying four navy officers and four passengers, was reportedly operating in heavy fog and "experienced an accident" prior to the crash.

While five people were confirmed dead and one was left unaccounted for, two people were recovered alive. Their conditions were not immediately disclosed.

One survivor was pulled from the water by a Good Samaritan who'd been boating on Galveston Bay.