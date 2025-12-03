Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Donald Trump Pardons Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar

Donald Trump Pre-emptively Pardons Rep. Henry Cuellar ... Texan Was Facing Bribery, Money Laundering Charges

By TMZ Staff
Published
donald trump henry cuellar getty comp
Getty

President Donald Trump is pre-emptively pardoning U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar, a sitting Democratic Representative from Texas who's been federally charged with bribery and money laundering.

POTUS posted on Truth Social Wednesday, accusing former president Joe Biden of targeting Cuellar and his wife Imelda for "speaking the TRUTH."

henry cuellar sub getty
Getty

Cuellar and Imelda were indicted in 2024 with accepting $600,000 in bribes from a gas and oil company owned by the Azerbaijani government and a bank based in Mexico City. Department of Justice officials alleged the payments were laundered by middlemen and front companies to shell companies owned by Imelda.

donald trump getty 2
Getty

DOJ alleges Cuellar took the money in exchange for positively influencing U.S. foreign policy  toward Azerbaijan and steering business deals for the Mexico bank.

Donald Trump Court Appearances
Launch Gallery
Donald Trump Court Appearances Launch Gallery

Trump didn't address the charges in the case ... he simply accused Biden of weaponizing the FBI and the DOJ "to 'take out' a member of his own Party."

Trump included a letter from Cuellar's children urging clemency for their parents. Trump wrote "Henry, I don’t know you, but you can sleep well tonight -- Your nightmare is finally over!"

Cuellar thanked Trump in an Instagram post later Wednesday.

Related articles