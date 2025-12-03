Donald Trump Pardons Texas Congressman Henry Cuellar

President Donald Trump is pre-emptively pardoning U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar, a sitting Democratic Representative from Texas who's been federally charged with bribery and money laundering.

POTUS posted on Truth Social Wednesday, accusing former president Joe Biden of targeting Cuellar and his wife Imelda for "speaking the TRUTH."

Cuellar and Imelda were indicted in 2024 with accepting $600,000 in bribes from a gas and oil company owned by the Azerbaijani government and a bank based in Mexico City. Department of Justice officials alleged the payments were laundered by middlemen and front companies to shell companies owned by Imelda.

DOJ alleges Cuellar took the money in exchange for positively influencing U.S. foreign policy toward Azerbaijan and steering business deals for the Mexico bank.

Trump didn't address the charges in the case ... he simply accused Biden of weaponizing the FBI and the DOJ "to 'take out' a member of his own Party."

Trump included a letter from Cuellar's children urging clemency for their parents. Trump wrote "Henry, I don’t know you, but you can sleep well tonight -- Your nightmare is finally over!"