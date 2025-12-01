Appeals Court Upholds Ruling Disqualifying Alina Habba as Acting U.S. Attorney

You Ain't The One For The Job!

A lower court ruling disqualifying Alina Habba from her position as acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey has been upheld by an appeals court, it was announced Monday.

The 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals found Habba's appointment violated the Federal Vacancies Reform Act ... President Donald Trump's appointment of Habba didn't adhere to the rules, NBC News reports.

Three criminal defendants whose case was being overseen by Habba filed motions arguing her appointment had been unlawful and sought her disqualification -- and for their cases to be thrown out.

While a lower court judge didn't dismiss their cases, he did agree with the disqualification bit, and Habba's appointment was ruled to have been "unlawful" in August.

Habba formerly served as a personal lawyer to Trump, whose administration reportedly attempted to work around the rules and keep Habba in her role as U.S. attorney, according to CBS News.

A trio of attorneys who challenged Habba's appointment issued a joint statement regarding the ruling and stated the ruling sent a message to Trump about his legal inability to "usurp longstanding statutory and constitutional processes" to place his favored candidates in government positions.