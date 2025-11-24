'ShamWow Guy' Offer Vince Shlomi Launches Congressional Campaign

The infomercial pitchman Offer Vince Shlomi -- known to many as the "ShamWow Guy" -- just announced a run for U.S. Congress to represent Texas.

Shlomi revealed his plans to enter politics in an interview with Fox News Digital Sunday ... two days after officially filing his congressional bid.

He's running as a Republican to represent Texas' deeply red 31st Congressional District, which comprises suburbs north of Austin.

Shlomi's is running as part of an effort to "destroy wokeism" and described his candidacy as a political tribute to Charlie Kirk, who Shlomi called the first "woke buster."

He said he's seriously put off by all of the "political infighting" in the United States and just wants to "make America happy."

There are at least five other politicians vying for Congressman John Carter's seat -- and Carter himself is seeking re-election.