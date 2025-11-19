Billionaire Tom Steyer Announces Run for Governor of California

Tom Steyer wants to be the next Governor of California.

The billionaire businessman announced his intention to run in the Golden State's gubernatorial race, which will be decided next year, in a video posted on his X account Wednesday.

I’m running for governor because Californians deserve a life they can afford.



Sacramento politicians are afraid to change this system. I’m not.



Join us: https://t.co/YWoyLaGYSa pic.twitter.com/fE1sSnkD4Y — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) November 19, 2025 @TomSteyer

Steyer says he'll be focusing primarily on cost-of-living issues, and says politicians in Sacramento are "afraid" of changing the current system.

This isn't Steyer's first time in politics ... the hedge fund founder-turned-environmental activist ran for president in 2020.

Steyer dropped a cool chunk of change on that campaign -- a price tag of more than $317 million -- but he pulled the plug prior to Super Tuesday.

Steyer won't be the only one looking to replace Gavin Newsom, whose second term ends in 2027.