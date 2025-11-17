Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She's Received Threats After Breaking With Trump

Marjorie Taylor Greene's working relationship with President Donald Trump has hit a low point ... and she's saying his followers' actions could put her in serious danger.

The U.S. Representative from Georgia shared a tweet about her situation on Sunday and wrote POTUS' recent comments about her supposed lack of support for him have served as a "dog whistle" to his supporters ... some of whom have apparently been trying to antagonize her by sending unwanted pizza deliveries to her house.

The hoax pizza deliveries have started now, to my house and my family members.



Update: we also received a pipe bomb threat on my construction companies office building.



President Trump’s unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that… pic.twitter.com/SUOoSNz83Z — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 16, 2025 @RepMTG

And if the pizza deliveries weren't bad enough already -- Greene wrote her construction company's office building received what she described as a "pipe bomb threat."

Greene said she'd received the title of "traitor" from influential right-wing figures, and she was soon dealing with the potential of "a harmful or even deadly outcome." She specifically stated she's not a traitor and has loyalty to her party.

Greene reiterated her support for Trump and pointed out her voting record has been consistently conservative -- but she decried what she saw as the rise of "toxic and dangerous rhetoric in politics."

ICYMI ... Greene ruffled Trump's feathers by publicly criticizing the way he's dealing with several high-profile issues -- including the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files. He blasted her over the weekend, describing her as a "ranting lunatic" in a Truth Social post.