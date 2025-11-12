Trump Administration Contacted Lauren Boebert About Epstein Files

I Had A Talk With Higher-Ups About The Epstein Files

Representative Lauren Boebert is one of four Republicans demanding the Dept. of Justice release the Epstein Files ... and it's apparently ruffled a few feathers with the higher-ups in Donald Trump's administration.

The Colorado Congresswoman met with Attorney General Pam Bondi, FBI Director Kash Patel, and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche at the White House Wednesday morning, according to ABC News.

The meeting was reportedly organized in an effort to convince Boebert to remove her name from a House of Representatives discharge petition pushing for the release of files related to Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier and convicted sex offender who killed himself in jail in 2019.

Boebert's one of just four House Republicans who've signed the petition -- which has the full support of House Democrats -- the others are Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie, and Nancy Mace.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told The Hill the Boebert meeting was set up to ensure transparency between the Trump administration and Congress.